Bakayoko can stay at Milan on one condition...
16 April at 16:30Tiemoue Bakayoko has been one of the surprises for AC Milan this year; the Frenchman joining on loan from Premier League club Chelsea - after a horrendous first season in England put his career development in doubt. Bakayoko has been a hard worker for the Rossoneri and has been one of the club's better signings of the past few years.
Bakayoko's loan contract with AC Milan includes a €35m buy-out clause. Chelsea are not willing to make any discounts with the Rossoneri over the Frenchman; the West London club being banned from the transfer market for allegedly breaking the rules in relation to signing young players. Because Chelsea cannot sign anyone this summer, they will be far more reluctant to let their existing players leave, even those already out on loan.
Therefore, whether or not Milan exercise the buy-out is purely down to if the Rossoneri can qualify for the Champions League. If Milan manage to come fourth, there will be enough space within the restrictions of financial fair play to sign Bakayoko permanently and keep him for the upcoming seasons.
