Bakayoko: Chelsea send warning to AC Milan

Representatives of Chelsea and AC Milan have been in contact during the last couple of days to speak about the future of Tiemoue Bakayoko. According to Sportitalia , the Rossoneri are determined to sign the player on a permanent deal at the end of the season. Bakayoko joined the Rossoneri on loan with an option to buy last summer and the Serie A giants can make his move permanent for € 36 million.According to Sportitalia, AC Milan have demanded a discount which Chelsea are not likely to give. The Blues, in fact, will be prevented from signing new players for the next two transfer windows and if the Serie A giants don't pay the full fee to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal, Bakayoko is destined to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.The former Monaco star has 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season. After a tough impact with Serie A, he's been improving and the Rossoneri want to sign him on a permanent deal now. They know his price-tag already. Chelsea are not going to accept offers below € 36 million.