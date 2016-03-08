Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is close to joining AC Milan on loan. The player’s agent met up with Pastorello, Leonardo and Maldini yesterday with the chiefs of the Rossoneri who also had a separate transfer meeting yesterday night.Wednesday’s afternoon meeting was attended by Bakayoko’s agent, the intermediary Pastorello and, of course, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini while the Rossoneri legends had a separate, private meeting at Casa Milan yesterday night, sources have told Calciomercato.comAC Milan and Chelsea have already agreed the player’s fee. The Rossoneri should sign the Frenchman on loan with a € 30/35 million option to buy.The player, however, has a salary in the region of € 6.5 million-a-year and AC Milan still need to reach an agreement with him. Chelsea, however, have already signed Mateo Kovacic and are determined to offload Bakayoko.The Blues believe AC Milan are the right club for their star and will probably help the Rossoneri to pay part of the player’s annual salary.