Bakayoko closer to Chelsea return after Loftus Cheek injury? The situation
17 May at 11:45AC Milan loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is now close to a return to Chelsea, The Sun reports. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek who has been diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles injury and could face 12-month out of action, Chelsea are thinking of welcoming the Frenchman back at the club.
Bakayoko joined AC Milan on loan with an option to buy last summer. The Rossoneri can make the player's move permanent for € 38 million but the player's bad relationship with Gattuso and his poor behavior during the last month may convince the Serie A giants to send the player back to London.
Chelsea are currently facing a two-window transfer ban that prevents them from signing players until summer 2020 and for this reason, the return of Bakayoko would be ideal for the Blues. Trouble is, the player's future depends on AC Milan. If the Rossoneri decide to pay € 38 million to secure the player's services, there will be nothing Chelsea can do. However, luckily for Chelsea, the Rossoneri seem not intentioned to retain the player.
