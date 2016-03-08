Bakayoko confirms Chelsea return and refuses to talk about 'complicated' relationship with Gattuso
13 June at 12:45Tiemoue Bakayoko will return to Chelsea after a year spent in Serie A, in particular, AC Milan. This was confirmed several days ago by the player's brother-agent as well as by the Frenchman himself in today's interview he gave to L'Equipe in which he also elaborated on his time with the Rossoneri.
"My future? Yes, I will go back to Chelsea. I still have a three-year contract. I have no choice. I don't know what will happen after that but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know," he said.
"I had difficult moments [at Milan], especially at the start. I'm sad to go away but this is life. Gattuso? I had a complicated relationship with him, we didn't understand each other. I don't really want to talk about him.
"It is difficult to hear certain things, especially when they are false. It didn't go the way it was told but we know the current world, a piece of news is enough to analyze the situation," Bakayoko added.
Go to comments