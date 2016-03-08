Bakayoko dreams of AC Milan return in summer after failed January move
25 March at 20:30Chelsea owned midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko is keen for a return to AC Milan in the summer, after almost returning to the Rossoneri in the January transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Frenchman, who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco, is expecting to return to London in the summer, as Monaco don’t look likely to make his move to the Principality permanent. He knows that Chelsea coach Frank Lampard doesn’t consider him involved in the future and so is hoping for a dream return to AC Milan.
Bakayoko was close to returning in January, the report continues. Milan executives Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban spoke with Chelsea and Monaco in the winter transfer window, but a deal never materialised because of the Rossoneri’s failure to sell 23-year-old Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie. Bakayoko will now have to wait until the summer, after the coronavirus emergency begins to ease up.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments