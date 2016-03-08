Bakayoko edges closer to Monaco return

Tiemouè Bakayoko is edging closer to re-joining French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco from English Premier League club Chelsea before the end of the ongoing transfer window.



Calciomercato.com can confirm that negotiations between the Blues and Monaco are in full swing and the deal is expected to be completed before September 2.



Bakayoko became a star while playing with Monaco in a historic 2016-17 season where he was a real powerhouse in the middle of the park.



However, ever since leaving France, Bakayoko has failed to live up to the expectations in both England with Chelsea and with AC Milan in Italy.

