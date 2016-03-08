Bakayoko out and Suso in to save AC Milan

AC Milan are likely to have Tiemoue Bakayoko out and Suso playing in today's game against Bologna today.



Atalanta beating Lazio 3-1 yesterday means this should be a must win game for the rossoneri, if they want to stay in the reace to get top four and to stay in contention to play in the Champions League next season.



We understand that Bakayoko is expected to be out of the game, as he will pay for arriving late for training. Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu could start, despite being criticised a lot by fans recently as Rino Gattuso will play the 4-3-3 shape, ditching the 4-3-1-2 from the last game.

