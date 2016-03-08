Bakayoko: Italian papers rate Chelsea loanee after 'best performance with AC Milan'

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko played a solid game against Udinese yesterday night and Italian media seem to have appreciated the performance of the former Chelsea midfielder who started for the Rossoneri at the Dacia Arena yesterday night.



The Frenchman has been criticized for his poor performances so far this season but according to every Italian paper this morning his performance against Udinese was his best one since the beginning of his journey with AC Milan.



Here’s how the main Italian sport papers rated the Chelsea loanee:



Gazzetta – “The mistake against Genoa didn’t have any impact. He placed himself in front of the defence and did easy things. Which, most of times, are the best one to do - 6



Corriere dello Sport – “He is not a regista, he needs dynamism to show his qualities, that’s why he played a very good second half - 6.5



Tuttosport: “He is definitely improving. Playing on a regular basis is the key to cope with Italian football and learn more about his team-mates. The path for becoming an excellent signing, however, is still very long - 6



Check AC Milan’s player ratings in our gallery

