Bakayoko late for training: Gattuso furious, Chelsea return now possible

Tiemoue Bakayoko is not ending his AC Milan loan spell in the best way possible. The Frenchman turned up very late for today's training session: approximately 10 minutes before the end of the training session.



The behaviour of the Chelsea loanee sparked Gattuso's anger with the Italian tactician who sent the team to a five-day ritiro which will last until the next Serie A games of the Rossoneri against Bologna on Monday night.



Bakayoko had had a tough start to the season but his performances had been improving through the campaign so much so AC Milan were willing to activate their € 38 million clause to sign the player on a permanent deal.



The club's decision could change now as this is not the first issue caused by the French midfielder in recent times. A couple of weeks ago, Bakayoko had mocked Francesco Acerbi showing his shirt under the Curva of AC Milan fans at the San Siro after that the Rossoneri had beaten Lazio and that Acerbi had swapped his shirt with him.



AC Milan are thinking about the future of Bakayoko but today's delay for training could mean the end of his career at the club: his return to Chelsea is now very likely.



