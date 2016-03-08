Bakayoko no longer sees his future in Italian football after racist abuse

Tiemoue Bakayoko has had enough, during the Italian Cup semi-final between Milan and Lazio, the French midfielder was the target of chants, screaming and gestures of derision (the waving of inflatable bananas) by the biancocelesti supporters and without anyone taking any action. Neither the referee Mazzoleni nor the person in charge of the public order at San Siro, with the game that continued as if nothing happened.

A strong stance that was reported in the newspaper La Repubblica, despite Milan's willingness to try to the Chelsea midfielder at the end of the season, Bakayoko no longer sees his future in Italy.

Even the prospect of returning to a team in which he would struggled to establish himself in the Frenchman considers this more acceptable than to continuing playing in a league and in a country where Milan accepts the fine for him and Kessie for the case of the Acerbi shirt, but there is no punishment for racists.

For its part, Milan, by the will of the Brazilian manager and Maldini, continues to press to retain a player who has become an important part of Gattuso's game and who is among the few who have maintained a return in line with expectations. But, after the unacceptable episodes of Milan-Lazio, something could have been broken between Bakayoko and Italian football.