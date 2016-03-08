Chelsea loanee Bakayoko reveals he wants AC Milan stay
01 February at 10:30After being a mysterious object for several months, now Tiemoue Bakayoko seems to be another player. The Frenchman, who arrived last summer on loan with a right of redemption set at 35 million euros from Chelsea, has experienced exponential growth and is now a point of reference for Gennaro Gattuso. The 24-year-old spoke in an interview to Corriere dello Sport about his experience at the San Siro so far.
"After Gattuso's words after my first match (against Napoli) I did not feel well and I felt challenged regarding my position on the field but I never spoke about it with the coach. I thought about working and improving. I know myself and I know my qualities. I was convinced that with hard training, satisfaction would come," he said.
"I never thought I was wrong to come to Milan. In my short career, not everything went well for me. Sometimes the start of an adventure in a new club was difficult. It happened at Monaco and at Chelsea and I was not surprised it happened again at Milan. I need time to adapt, but afterwards...
"Leonardo's words about my redemption? I heard what he said but I am not in a position to talk about, it is up to Milan and Chelsea. However, staying at Milan is my dream and it is the thought fixed in my mind but I have a contract with Chelsea. What would I be willing to do for Milan to redeem me? I don't know. I want to finish the season in fourth place, then we will think about it.
"Gattuso's qualities? I do not know if he has any qualities (he says seriously before bursting into laughter). I'm joking, Gattuso loves the players and gives everything to make them train well. His talent is to give love to his players.
"If he was my idol as a player? He was not my ideal player. I say this with great respect because he won the Champions League which is my dream and please don't tell him (laughs again).
"For me, he is the boss. A nice person who helped me a lot. In the first 2-3 months, when things were not all right, we talked every day. But now there is no need because we understand each other with a look. Our relationship is perfect. If I am a leader, as Gattuso says? I do not know? I try to give everything to the team and the fans. I give 100% because I have a big heart. It is important when the coach believes you are a leader," Bakayoko concluded.
