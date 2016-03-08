Bakayoko responds to reports he could move permanently to AC Milan

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea, has had a revitalisation of form since moving in the summer on a temporary basis. The French central midfielder is growing a lot and showing signs of how he was at Monaco, before a disappointing first season in the Premier League clouded the public's perception of him. Speaking to Nice Matin, Bakayoko spoke on several topics, including whether or not he could stay in the future."For the moment the season is going well for me and the club. There was not a turning point, I just wanted to show I can live up to a great club. Milan is another dimension. The first day, I was greeted by Maldini and Leonardo and you immediately understand who you are dealing with, and then the atmosphere at San Siro is extraordinary: Milan is a legendary club."​Who would not like to stay for a long time in a club like Milan? But I'm still under contract for three years with Chelsea, I do not control all the elements."​Gattuso? He is one that gives everything to the players, transmits many positive values, he is as ihe was in the field: direct, frank and straight. He does not cheat and has no hair on his tongue. He always says what is best for your own good."

