Bakayoko reveals why he left Chelsea and praises Gattuso and Maldini

AC Milan midfielder on loan from Chelsea . The Frenchman reflected on why left Chelsea as well as his so far successful season at AC Milan.



"Sarri did not want me at Chelsea? I think it was something that came from above. The club decided to make some changes and I was not a part of these plans. Sarri arrived and they told him what their intentions were. Moreover, Jorhingo arrived," he said.



"A second season at Chelsea would have allowed me to play my cards but I felt the need to change the air. It was an important choice because Milan's jersey was the fourth jersey I am wearing, which is a lot at 24. It was Leonardo who contacted me and if I had to leave Chelsea, it would be only for Milan, because it was a club that made me dream when I was a kid. I thank him very much for giving me this chance.



"Maldini? Without wanting to lie, it was extraordinary to have him at the negotiating table. He and Leo are two iconic figures, you realize the greatness of the club by seeing them coming. I remember Maldini with his number 3 jersey, with the captain's armband and his long hair. It seemed incredible to me to talk to him.



"My debut? I did not appreciate Gattuso's words. He questioned my football and what I had learned during my career. But he is like that, he is genuine, he says what he thinks and wants things to be said in his face.



"Frankly I think that all the players would have to have a coach like him. He is a father figure, with whom you can talk about everything and nothing. He is very close to his players and protects them. And there are not many coached who do that. He is very precise from the tactical point of view, he knows his business. He leaves nothing to chance.



"Comparison with Desailly? For me, he was much more defensive. I do not think there are many similarities between us. But I also know he did great things at Milan in my role. I went to see the videos out of curiosity. It flatters me to be compared to him.



"Being one of the best dribblers in Serie A? It is a quality that is not associated with me, or not directly. When you see me, you think I'm a physical player but I actually have technical qualities. In training, I love to dribble past the opponent. In my role, it is not common but it allows me to put the opponents in difficulty.



"I am very grateful to Milan and I am happy to here, even though I was criticized at the beginning. But it's normal, everyone expected more. I cannot think about the future a lot.



"I will do everything to ensure that Milan qualifies to the Champions League. It has been five years since the Milan fans have not heard the tune and I want to be there when it returns to resound at the San Siro. We'll see how the season will end, also because I have a contract with Chelsea, which is still a very important club for me," Bakayoko concluded.