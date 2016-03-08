Bakayoko's agent: 'He will remain at Chelsea; we had other offers...'
08 June at 10:15Tiemoue Bakayoko spent the last season on loan with Serie A side AC Milan; in a mixed spell in which the Frenchman started strongly but struggled to make all that much of an impact as the Rossoneri slumped in the final run in and missed out on the Champions League target that they realistically should have been achieving, given their high spending over the last two years.
Bakayoko is on his way back to Chelsea; with the Frenchman's agent closing the door on any stay in Milan and any move elsewhere:
"There are some rather interested clubs, we have received so many proposals, but we give priority to Chelsea. There is the Champions League and we are looking for stability, Tiémoué has decided to stay in London."
