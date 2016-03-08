Bakayoko set to be benched vs Bologna: redemption of the Chelsea loanee unlikely
05 May at 11:15Tiemoue Bakayoko may be one of the most consistent and best performers for AC Milan but given his recent behaviour, especially in the form of the late arrival for a training session last week, his position in the starting line-up of the Rossoneri and the club overall is at risk.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the redemption of the player from Chelsea seems more unlikely with every passing day. The reason is that the management and Gattuso did not appreciate Bakayoko's conduct at all. As a punitive signal, the Milan coach is set to leave the Frenchman on the bench in tomorrow's vital matchup against Bologna.
Thus, the hypothesis of his permanence at the club is moving away, and not only for his recent misconduct. Buying Bakayoko would cost 35 million euros, a figure that is really high and almost unthinkable to invest without Champions League qualification.
Bakayoko now needs a double miracle to get confirmation: make the most of the space given from here until the end of May and hope for a big comeback by Milan in the race for fourth place.
