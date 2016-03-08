Bakayoko to AC Milan: what we know so far
08 August at 17:00Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko will join AC Milan on loan with option to buy for between €30-35 million according to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio.
14:41 - After a meeting held between his agent-brother, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini earlier today at Casa Milan, the French player is ready to move from London and join the Rossoneri on loan for next season.
16:02 - The move is a now done deal, with only the contract signatures missing for the French midfielder.
Go to comments