Bakayoko understand the boos but gives himself more time at AC Milan

15 November at 19:30
Tiemoué Bakayoko, Milan midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, speaks to Sky Sport 24: "The 4-4-2 is the system that I prefer but I found myself well in 4-3-3. The position has changed but it made me good, I helped more the team. Juve? Disappointed for the score, but it's football: I'm still happy with what I did ".

Talking about other aspects of his experience in Italy, he has given other answers:
THE BOOS - "I understand them, I don’t like, but I understand them, I hope they will applaud me soon. I did some good things but I'm only at the beginning, we hope to enter the first four ".
THE IDOLS - "As a child I played in the same role as Ronaldinho, he is my idol. Together with Touré ".
ON GATTUSO AND CONTE - "They are very similar, they have the same way of working".

Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.