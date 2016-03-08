Bakayoko understand the boos but gives himself more time at AC Milan

Tiemoué Bakayoko, Milan midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, speaks to Sky Sport 24: "The 4-4-2 is the system that I prefer but I found myself well in 4-3-3. The position has changed but it made me good, I helped more the team. Juve? Disappointed for the score, but it's football: I'm still happy with what I did ".



Talking about other aspects of his experience in Italy, he has given other answers:

THE BOOS - "I understand them, I don’t like, but I understand them, I hope they will applaud me soon. I did some good things but I'm only at the beginning, we hope to enter the first four ".

THE IDOLS - "As a child I played in the same role as Ronaldinho, he is my idol. Together with Touré ".

ON GATTUSO AND CONTE - "They are very similar, they have the same way of working".

Emanuele Giulianelli