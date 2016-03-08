'BAKU HERE WE COME!!!' Chelsea stars react to Europa League semi-final win

Chelsea abbraccio gruppo
10 May at 11:00

Chelsea last night sealed their place in the Europa League final, with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard scored the decisive penalty in what may well be his last appearance at the Bridge for Chelsea. Goalkeeper Kepa made two vital saves in the shootout, after Cesar Azpilicueta missed his spot kick. 

 

Here are some of the players reactions on social media....


 

 

 

