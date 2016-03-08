'BAKU HERE WE COME!!!' Chelsea stars react to Europa League semi-final win
Chelsea last night sealed their place in the Europa League final, with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard scored the decisive penalty in what may well be his last appearance at the Bridge for Chelsea. Goalkeeper Kepa made two vital saves in the shootout, after Cesar Azpilicueta missed his spot kick.
Here are some of the players reactions on social media....
BAKU HERE WE COME!!! @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/QYXSMqr4xS— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) May 9, 2019
Unbelievable last game at the Bridge!! #UELfinal here we come!!!!! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/sP06zbjQmv— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 9, 2019
We are the famous CFC! Baku here we go! Well done lads! #CFC #CHEFRA #EP33 #FINAL pic.twitter.com/ZXyag546yZ— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) May 9, 2019
10 goals this season! Double figures! More importantly... into the final!!! Thanks for the electric support See you in Baku #letsgochelsea pic.twitter.com/nSdQF5uuds— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) May 9, 2019
