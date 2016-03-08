Baldini: ‘I use Guardiola’s tactics to coach Juventus youths, Ronaldo has one secret’

The coach of the Juventus primavera side Francesco Baldini has revealed one Cristiano Ronaldo and has said that he trains his team in the Pep Guardiola way.Baldini recently gave an interview to Tuttosport and talked about his coaching style and how it is based around that of Pep Guardiola. He said: "I met Pep Guardiola in Coverciano thanks to Baggio, then I was in Barcelona when I was on a break after my experience at Bologna Primavera.I love technical players, I would also put them in goal. I got all the advice of my old technicians: Lippi, Trapattoni, Ulivieri, Mazzone, Galeone and Zeman. But now I teach the tactics with Guardiola position games.On Ronaldo's secret, he said: "Ronaldo? My players would never leave the field, since henever does so. At the end of the training I find him training on the weak foot. To become a top player he needs to have the attitude."The Serie D is full of excellent players but to play football it is not enough to dream or even have a contract. The gifts he has, Ronaldo cultivates them every day."