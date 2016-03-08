Bale blocking Neymar move: Welshman threatening to sue Real Madrid

13 August at 16:30
The signing of Neymar is complicated for Real Madrid because of the uncompromising position of some of the players that the Los Blancos want to use as bargaining chips in the operation. Firstly, Modric refused it and now it is Gareth Bale who is rebelling against Florentino Perez.

According to Sport, in one of the offers that Madrid made to PSG to try to sign the Brazilian star, they offered 100 million euros plus two players: Bale and James. These two players do not enter into Zidane's plans for next season and Real is looking for a way out for both.

While James welcomes the PSG option, Bale has flatly refused to leave the Spanish capital. Neither to PSG nor any other team. The Welshman does not want to leave the Bernabeu and has even threatened to sue to the club for the treatment he considers inappropriate.

Without the sale of the former Tottenham man, the arrival of Neymar seems unlikely, considering the fact that Bale earns 20 million euros net per season at the club.

