Bale: Man United challenge Inter with loan offer to sign Real Madrid star

English Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s star striker Gareth Bale on a two-year loan, as per the Sunday Mirror.



It is believed that the Los Blancos want to get rid of the 29-year-old in order to generate funds as the Spanish side are in a rebuilding phase and are in need of funds in order to start a new era under manager Zinedine Zidane. Inter have also been linked with a move for the Welshman although, sources close to the club, have recently denied that the club can afford to sign the player.



A loan would be affordable for the nerazzurri but the problem is that Bale has reportedly refused to take a pay cut to move away from the Spanish capital, which means there are not many suitors for him available in the current market.



United are not ready to meet the £75 million price-tag of Real for the player who is going to turn 30 in few months.



Therefore, United are expected to make an offer to Spanish giants of a two-year loan deal for the striker where they are expected to take care of his £480,000 per week salary and will also likely to pay £10 million loan fee as well.

