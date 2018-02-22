Bale wants Tottenham return? There is only one ‘obstacle’
22 May at 15:45A report from CalcioMercato suggests that only one thing is stopping Tottenham from taking Gareth Bale back to the Premier League giants.
Bale left Tottenham for Real Madrid back in 2013 for a then world record fee of around 91 million euros. Since having joined the Santiago Bernabeu based club though, Bale's importance has gradually reduced. This season, the Welshman made only 26 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 16 times and assisting twice.
The report from CalcioMercato suggests that Spurs are well below Real Madrid's valuation for Bale, as things stand and that is the obstacle that the Lilywhites are currently facing.
The Los Blancos' current valuation stands at about 80 million euros, while Tottenham are said to be offering 50 million for their former player's signature and that is a problem.
While Manchester United are in the race to sign the forward, Bale is said to prefer a move to Tottenham over anyone else.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
