Bale was never an option for Inter: the details
30 July at 14:40Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was never a concrete option for Inter to sign this summer, Calciomercato understand.
It is no secret that Real Madrid are looking to let Bale go this summer and Zinedine Zidane has always confirmed it. The forward was close to leaving the club to join Jiangsu Suning in China but the move has hit the rocks and Bale is unlikely to move there.
We understand that despite the common ownership between Inter and Jiangsu, Bale was never seen as a concrete option for the nerazzurri and it wasn't because of the player's issues.
The Financial Fairplay does not apply in China but it does apply for Inter, who pulled the plug on a possible deal due to their delicate FFP situation.
Real did try to offer Bale to several clubs one month ago and Inter was one of those clubs. But the nerazzurri denied their interest and pegged the Los Blancos back.
It isn't just Bale's wages that are a problem. The high amount that Real are asking for is a problem too.
