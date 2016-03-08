Ballon d’Or live: Liverpool and Real Madrid star among first nominees

SHOW GALLERY

The 30 candidates to win the Ballon d’Or will be announced today and the first five players have already been revealed by France Football on Twitter.



Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid star Luka Modric are the favourites to win the award in January although the Croat seems to have an edge on his former team-mate who joined Juventus for € 112 million last summer.



Modric has already won the award for the best player in the Champions League as well as the ‘FIFA’ the Best and he could become the first player different from Ronaldo and Messi to win the Ballon d’or in the last 11 years.



France Football has named the first five nominees for this year’s award and some of the finalists of the last edition of the Champions League are among the first ones to be named as potential winners of the award.



Click in the gallery to know all the candidates for the Ballon d'Or as France Football unveil them.





