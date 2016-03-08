Balotelli back in contention for Italy call?

05 March at 16:15
Mario Balotelli is ready to return to the national team, according to Mediaset.
 
After this great goal on Sunday in the 2-0 victory over Saint Etienne, that brought his total to 4 in 6 games since his arrival in January.
 
Mancini considers him the only true international striker at his disposal, and he is ready to welcome him back. He was is expected to be recalled for the European Championship the qualifiers against Finland and Lichtenstein on 23 and 26 March.
(Mediaset)

