Balotelli can still join Flamengo: on one condition

15 August at 17:55
Former Inter and Milan star Mario Balotelli can still join Flamengo but he has put forward one condition to the Brazilian club.

Balotelli is reportedly close to a move to Brescia, as he looks to go back to his hometown. He joined Marseille in the January of 2019 after a spell of around two years at Nice.

AS in Spain claim that the move for Flamengo isn't dead yet and Balotelli has asked the club to insert a clause in his contract which will see the capture of his brother Enoch and 10 appearances for him for Flamengo's sister club- Boavista.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.