Balotelli can still join Flamengo: on one condition

Former Inter and Milan star Mario Balotelli can still join Flamengo but he has put forward one condition to the Brazilian club.



Balotelli is reportedly close to a move to Brescia, as he looks to go back to his hometown. He joined Marseille in the January of 2019 after a spell of around two years at Nice.



AS in Spain claim that the move for Flamengo isn't dead yet and Balotelli has asked the club to insert a clause in his contract which will see the capture of his brother Enoch and 10 appearances for him for Flamengo's sister club- Boavista.



