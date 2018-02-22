Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is surely having a tough time of it after making two costly mistakes in the Champions League Final. His first error gave Madrid their opening goal off the outstretched leg of Kariim Benzema, and his second came when he failed to parry Gareth Bale's shot from distance, a routine save for a keeper at this level.



Mario Balotelli reached out on social media to console the German goalkeeper. "Bro stay strong" said the Italian international.







