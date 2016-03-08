Balotelli delivers message to Ronaldo after Messi show v Liverpool

Balotelli: 'Please, for the sake of football, don't ever compare Messi to the #7 of Juventus.' [ig: mb459] pic.twitter.com/f7njHyXPVj — amadí (@amadoit__) May 1, 2019

Italy and Marseille star Mario Balotelli had a message for everyone and Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi's brace helped Barcelona pick up a 2-0 win over Liverpool yesterday.If that's anything new, Messi again against an English side and grabbed his 5th and 6th goals against sides from the Premier League so far in the competition. He also scored a delightful free-kick to score his 600th Barcelona goal.After the game, Mario Balotelli put up a message on his Instagram story.He said: 'Please, for the sake of football, don't ever compare Messi to the #7 of Juventus.'