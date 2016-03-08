Balotelli hits back at criticism with hilarous social media post

Mario Balotelli against everyone. The striker of Nice and the National team is on Instagram, publishing a story in which he responds to those who criticize him for overweight to the training at the beginning of the season:



“Me fined for being overweight? 1 Look at the physique I’ve got! It’s laughable that you talk of me being overweight,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.



“2 Now go **** yourselves with your invented garbage! Now you even say I’ve been fined? Whoever wrote that ought to lose their job.”

I just took this selfie! All doubts cast aside!”



It was reported by the Sun yesterday that he was fined and according to their headline it was because he is in a 'Super Size Mario' shape as he reportedly turned up for pre-season training and weighed in at a whopping 103kg.



Balotelli has only played one game since the start of Ligue 1.

