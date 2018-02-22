Racism is still a very big issue in the Italian society and – as a consequence – in football. The Nice striker made return to Italy national team yesterday night and was the azzurri vice-captain. ‘Balo’, in fact, was the most experienced Italian player on the pitch after Leonardo Bonucci.During the game some fans shown a disgusting banner that read: “My captain has Italian blood”. Balotelli did not take the banner very well and hit back at racist fans on Instagram: “Come on lads, we are in 2018! Wake up please!” Super Mario wrote.