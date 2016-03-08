Balotelli hits back at racists on social media

10 November at 14:45

Mario Balotelli is a big fighter against racism and has always been throughout his career. The Nice striker addressed this issue once again in his recent Instagram post.

"You racists deserve one thing. To live a life alone. Without anyone you think of, without missing anyone and leave one day without even being remembered. You are the sick part of this world. You broke the d***. Tell me these things in the face. Let's see if the computer or phone screen will still protect you (P.S. do not write me to 'let it be', because no! NO AND NO! NO MORE)," he wrote.

