Balotelli: 'If there was no Messi, Ronaldo would have been the best in the world'
02 May at 13:55Italian international and Marseille striker Mario Balotelli has given his verdict on the Cristiano Ronaldo- Lionel Messi tussle, hours after posting a message on social media.
Messi had scored twice for the Catalans yesterday in their brilliant 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. He scored a brilliant free-kick, scoring his 600th goal for the club.
Balotelli took to the social media again to talk about Messi and Ronaldo.
He said:"If we speak statistically, they are the same, but I, who played against both of them, can say that I think that Messi is unthinkable, embarrassing, you never take it. As a quality, Messi is superior to all. I am convinced that if you ask a defender if he wants to play against Messi or Ronaldo, he would have no doubts. Messi and Ronaldo are two phenomena, true, but they are not the same.
"If there were no Messi, Ronaldo would be the best in the world. I have a lot of respect for him, of how he trains and I'm glad to see how he plays and how he managed to work on his body. Then people take it out on me and tell you where c ... you are, I have nothing to do with it.
"Where I go, we're talking about the two strongest in the world. Ronaldo with Atletico has touched three balls and three goals, but this is his strength. Yesterday Messi decided the match against Liverpool. I leave the statistics to journalists, but it is better to say Maradona or Pelè. Pele made more goals than Maradona, but when he touched the ball Maradona was something else."
