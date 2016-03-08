Balotelli involved in NYE car accident
01 January at 21:40Mario Balotelli's new year begins with a bang. The striker of Brescia , returning from New Year's Eve, returned at six in the morning to his home in via Triumplina in Brescia .
As reported by calciomercato, his Fiat 500 Abarth made a wrong move, ending up in front of the gate of a house not far from his own home. SuperMario was not driving, but on the passenger side: there was a friend of his at the wheel, with whom he celebrated the entry into the New Year.
No physical consequences for the number 45 of Brescia, but the front of the car was destroyed. After the clash, Balotelli left the damaged 500 exactly where it all happened, heading home on foot.
In the morning, then, a tow truck cleared the road of the vehicle. 2020 has not started at best for Super Mario who will be looking to still be fit for Brescia's first match in 2020 against Lazio on Sunday.
Anthony Privetera
