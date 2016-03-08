Balotelli: 'Juve don't excite me, I don't care about Ronaldo'
23 September at 10:00
Tomorrow evening, Brescia will take on Juventus in the fifth round of Serie A. So far, the newcomers have done well, winning two out of four games. Against Juventus, they will relieve reinforcement as Balotelli is ready to make his debut for the club.
In an interview with DAZN (via Calciomercato.com), the former AC Milan man spoke about the clash, stating that the game doesn't excite him more than any other league clash.
"Does the idea of playing against Cristiano Ronaldo excite me? No, I don't really care. He is a great champion, together with Messi he is the strongest player in the world and it will be very nice to play against him
"However, it won't get to the point where I excite myself because the game against Juventus is a game like any other. I will try to score as I always do because I want to win," he stated.
The Italian striker is back from serving a four-game suspension, which he received as a result of an incident in Ligue 1 last season. Given that his debut is against Juventus, there will certainly be a lot of eyes on him on Tuesday evening.
In any case, Balotelli is finally back in Italy after spending many years abroad. Taking the first four games into consideration, Brescia could be the perfect club for him, given that they play attacking-minded football even against tough opponents.
In an interview with DAZN (via Calciomercato.com), the former AC Milan man spoke about the clash, stating that the game doesn't excite him more than any other league clash.
"Does the idea of playing against Cristiano Ronaldo excite me? No, I don't really care. He is a great champion, together with Messi he is the strongest player in the world and it will be very nice to play against him
"However, it won't get to the point where I excite myself because the game against Juventus is a game like any other. I will try to score as I always do because I want to win," he stated.
The Italian striker is back from serving a four-game suspension, which he received as a result of an incident in Ligue 1 last season. Given that his debut is against Juventus, there will certainly be a lot of eyes on him on Tuesday evening.
In any case, Balotelli is finally back in Italy after spending many years abroad. Taking the first four games into consideration, Brescia could be the perfect club for him, given that they play attacking-minded football even against tough opponents.
Go to comments