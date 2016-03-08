Balotelli likely to miss Italy call up

On March 23 the Azzurri face Finland and three days later, it will be the turn of Liechtenstein in Parma. The main concerns come in the attack department with Quagliarella, Immobile and Pavoletti almost certain to return.



The last place is a race that involves at least three players, Kevin, Lasagna and Mario Balotelli, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport much less certain of the call despite its great impact with the Marseille shirt. The 5 goals scored in 7 games may not be the guarantee of the call, as Mancini will make an overall assessment that will also cover the athletic condition and the former Inter and Milan player is not yet considered 100% after the difficult months of Nice.



Next, Andrea Belotti, who returned to the front with his three goals in the last two games, but was not considered a first choice by the coach. Instead, only the first of the two games will be missed, but the Juventus player Kean, previously involved with the Under 21 team, should be available for Liechtenstein.



