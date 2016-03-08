Marseille are strongly interested in signing Italy and Nice star Mario Balotelli. The Nice striker was offered to many Serie A clubs by his agent Mino Raiola but nobody has matched the player’s contract requests.According to L’Equipe Marseille’s talks with Balotelli are ongoing with Nice that have been informed about the interest for the Italian striker. Balotelli’s contract expires at the end of the month and Nice boss Patrick Vieira has recently revealed that he doesn’t want ‘Super Mario’ to leave the club.