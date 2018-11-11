Balotelli mocks Man Utd after derby loss to City
13 November at 19:00Manchester City emerged triumphant in the Manchester derby at the weekend, beating Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan gave City an important victory over their cross-city rivals.
Manchester City’s official Instagram page posted an image to celebrate the victory after the win was secured; a picture of goal-scorer Sergio Aguero with the caption “The one and only!”
In the comments however, eagle eyed users saw that Mario Balotelli responded to the image, famously playing for Manchester City. Balotelli’s reply said: “Once a blue, always a blue!! Man utd LOL AGAIN AND AGAIN!”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments