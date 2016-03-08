Balotelli: ‘My future? Ask Mino’

24 January at 12:45
Mario Balotelli held a press conference on Thursday morning after his move to Marseille: “This club has an important history. I don’t know it perfectly, but I know they’ve won the Champions League many times. The fanbase is hot, they expect a lot from every player that wears this shirt, I want to give my best to help the team and reach our targets”.

Balotelli has only signed a contract until the end of the season: “I don’t think about the future. You need to discuss these things with that man with the glasses (Raiola, who attended the press conference) and with the president”.

“I don’t have a bad relationship with the French press. I am looking forward to training with my new team-mates. I’d been training alone, it’s not the same. I haven’t spoken with the manager about my role but if I won’t score it’s not going to be a drama”.
 

