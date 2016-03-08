Balotelli on CR7: 'He will not be my friend but he is an absolute champion'

14 March at 17:30
It seems as though nobody has quite calmed down after Juventus' 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday; Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick to send his former rivals, of whom he sank time after time with Real Madrid, out of the Champions League round of 16 - despite Diego Simeone's side winning the first leg 2-0 in the Spanish capital.

One of the people to comment on Ronaldo's hat-trick was Mario Balotelli, who never is one to shy away from commenting on things on social media. Posting on his Instagram story, Balotelli said:

"He will not be my friend but he has proven himself once again to be an absolute champion."

Ronaldo's hat-trick saved Juventus and puts them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. A lot of criticism from the press came after the 2-0 first leg defeat, some even calling for Massimiliano Allegri to be dismissed from his role. However, a focused Juventus overcame the Atletico hurdle and await their next test.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.