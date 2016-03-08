Balotelli on CR7: 'He will not be my friend but he is an absolute champion'
14 March at 17:30It seems as though nobody has quite calmed down after Juventus' 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday; Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick to send his former rivals, of whom he sank time after time with Real Madrid, out of the Champions League round of 16 - despite Diego Simeone's side winning the first leg 2-0 in the Spanish capital.
One of the people to comment on Ronaldo's hat-trick was Mario Balotelli, who never is one to shy away from commenting on things on social media. Posting on his Instagram story, Balotelli said:
"He will not be my friend but he has proven himself once again to be an absolute champion."
Ronaldo's hat-trick saved Juventus and puts them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. A lot of criticism from the press came after the 2-0 first leg defeat, some even calling for Massimiliano Allegri to be dismissed from his role. However, a focused Juventus overcame the Atletico hurdle and await their next test.
