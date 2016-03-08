Balotelli rejected a huge offer from China

Mario Balotelli is staying with Nice. The French club has assured that the Italian striker will remain for another season in France but according to L'Equipe, a concrete offer came for Balotelli but was rejected as it came from a Chinese club, a league that is not considered competitive by Balotelli at the current phase of his career.



All summer Mario Balotelli was the target of a number of clubs in Italy and France after his virtuoso displays for Nice in the last couple of seasons.



The Italian striker fired 33 goals in his last two Ligue 1 seasons with Nice and after what he offered he expected to make a big move this summer.



Manager Patrick Viera was upset that the player did not show up for training after he arrived, yet Balotelli did what he always did and expected to get away with it.



The last team highly interested in the player before the end of the transfer market was Marsielle, however the club failed to reach an agreement with agent Mino Raiola, forcing the player to stay with Nice.

