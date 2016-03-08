Balotelli rejects big-money offer from China
08 July at 12:55Italian striker Mario Balotelli has reportedly rejected offers from Chinese and Turkish clubs, amidst links with French side Marseille.
Balotelli has enjoyed a rise back to prominence of sorts at Nice ever since he left Liverpool in the summer of 2016. The striker has scored 43 times in all competitions over the last two seasons for Nice, having appeared 66 games.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Balotelli has rejected an offer from China and two offers from Turkey, with reports linking him with a move to Marseille.
The Chinese club offered a contract of 30 million euros a season to the striker, but Balotelli feels that he wants to stay in contention for the national team and wants to stay in a more competitive league.
The player's agent Mino Raiola is set to meet Marseille today and the rejected offers from Turkey and China will likely spark more interest from the likes of Roma, Napoli and Juventus.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments