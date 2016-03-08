Mario Balotelli still has to decide what will be his future. These are the words reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport of Italian center forward Mancini: "I'm on vacation and I still have a few moments of relaxation. In a few days I'll come back to thinking about football and my future.”A return in Serie A can be an option like many others. Is my priority abroad or Italy? There is still time to wait and see, at the moment I can not say more. We'll know more soon."MEETING - "The meeting with Mino Raiola is already scheduled for next week, in Monte Carlo". Balotelli then smiled when asked about a possible return to Inter.Balotelli has enjoyed a successful stay of two seasons at French club Nice. This tear he produced a fine tally of 18 goals in 28 league appearances.