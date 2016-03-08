Balotelli: 'Ronaldo the best player on earth but Messi is an alien'

Lionel Messi's Barcelona lost 0-4 against Liverpool yesterday in the Champions League semifinal and got eliminated from the competition. The phenomenal Argentinian failed to make a contribution which once again sparked discussions between his supporters and those of Cristiano Ronaldo. Marseille striker Mario Balotelli also had his say on the matter on his Instagram account.



"Messi is an alien, despite the bad and very difficult match tonight. Ronaldo remains the strongest player on this planet, despite not having played in the semifinals," he said.



"The rest is nonsense talk and wickedness. You cannot take around or say bad things against these two for a game played badly or missed qualification or a defeat. It would be crazy. Good night," Balotelli added.



