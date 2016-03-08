Balotelli's Brescia salary to be quadrupled: on one condition
13 October at 15:35Brescia star Mario Balotelli has an option in his contract in which wages at the club could be quadrupled on one condition.
Despite links with Flamengo in Brazil, Balotelli signed for hometown club Brescia this summer. Balotelli later revealed that he had promised to his father that he will return to Brescia someday. He has already scored once in the league for the newly promoted side.
Corriere della Sera claim that a clause in Balotelli's deal allows him to make his salary four-fold if he ends up scoring 15 goals in the Serie A this season. He currently 1 million euros per season.
Balotelli's ultimate aim, as things stand, is to play for the Italian national team once again. He wants to play in the Euros next year and replicate what he did for the Azzurri in 2012 against Germany in the semi-final of the edition.
The former Inter and Milan man feels that scoring 15 times this season would take him to the Euros next year, with Roberto Mancini already keeping a close eye on his development at Brescia. The goal will go a long way in setting the tone for the path till the Euros.
