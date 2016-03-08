Balotelli says 'no' to Flamengo move
10 August at 18:35Italian football icon Mario Balotelli has reportedly refused to move to Brazilian side Flamengo.
Balotelli's joined French side Nice in the summer of 2016 from Liverpool following a brief spell at Milan. But he left the club in the January of 2019 for Marseille after a fruitful spell that yielded 33 goals in 61 appearances. He scored eight times in 12 appearances for Marseille.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Balotelli has said 'no' to a move to Flamengo despite the Brazilian club's firm interest in signing the former Liverpool and Man City man. The Italian is waiting on a potential move back to the Serie A, with Fiorentina interested.
