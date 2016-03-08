Balotelli says 'no' to Flamengo move

Italian football icon Mario Balotelli has reportedly refused to move to Brazilian side Flamengo.



Balotelli's joined French side Nice in the summer of 2016 from Liverpool following a brief spell at Milan. But he left the club in the January of 2019 for Marseille after a fruitful spell that yielded 33 goals in 61 appearances. He scored eight times in 12 appearances for Marseille.



Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Balotelli has said 'no' to a move to Flamengo despite the Brazilian club's firm interest in signing the former Liverpool and Man City man. The Italian is waiting on a potential move back to the Serie A, with Fiorentina interested.

