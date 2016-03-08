Balotelli still a possibility for Fiorentina: the latest

Should the right conditions exist for the deal, then Fiorentina would be ready to make a move for the player. However, for now, the deal remains difficult due to the player's high salary demands. Then again, Balotelli is a free agent, meaning they would save on the transfer fee.

