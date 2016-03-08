Balotelli still a possibility for Fiorentina: the latest
14 July at 15:15Mario Balotelli is one of Fiorentina's targets for the attack, despite the Italian's high demands. As reported by La Nazione, La Viola are willing to give it their best shot.
Should the right conditions exist for the deal, then Fiorentina would be ready to make a move for the player. However, for now, the deal remains difficult due to the player's high salary demands. Then again, Balotelli is a free agent, meaning they would save on the transfer fee.
