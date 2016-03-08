Mario Balotelli is getting closer

The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals over two seasons, even managing to get fit under Lucien Favre and helping Le Gym remain competitive in the race for Europa League.

Yet the Italian - who has been linked with a return to Italy via Napoli or Roma - is not set to go to Serie A, but rather remain in France.

RMC Sport claim that the Palermo-born star headed to OM’s training complex in order to speak to president

The idea is that the two sides have reached an agreement - Balotelli’s deal with Nice has expired - on a two-year deal, and a mega wage packet, which would make the former Inter and Liverpool striker the most highly-paid Marseille player ever.

The only thing that is missing is Nice’s approval.

The Southern club won’t be super happy that Balotelli missed the return to training, with rumours already rife that the Italian was heading to Marseille.

Jacques-Henri Eyraud about his wages.