Balotelli to leave hometown club Brescia in the summer
31 March at 14:15Italian striker Mario Balotelli is set to leave his hometown club of Brescia in the summer, according to a report from Italian newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 29-year-old Italian shot stopper, who is contracted to the Lombard club until 2022, has struggled with attitude issues this year and is likely to be sold due to Brescia’s expected relegation, with the former Inter and Manchester City striker’s contract being considered too expensive. Italian forward Alfredo Donnarumma, who helped to guide the club to promotion last season, will remain.
Balotelli suffered racial abuse from a group of Hellas Verona fans back in November of last year, the report continues, and did not feel like either the Brescia fans or the club’s management supported him, instead suggesting that he should get his head down and focus on his work. The incident was one of many that has displayed the issues of racism in Italian football this season.
Apollo Heyes
