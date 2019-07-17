Balotelli trains alone (video), Fiorentina move: contacts with Raiola

Balotelli continues to train alone, as his future is yet to be decided. On Instagram, he published a video of him and his personal trainer, getting ready for the upcoming season.

His agent, Mino Raiola, wants to bring him back to Italy after three years in France and knows that Fiorentina want the striker. The first contacts have already taken place, though the salary remains an obstacle. The parties are discussing the matter, hoping to reach an agreement.