Balotelli trains alone (video), Fiorentina move: contacts with Raiola

balotelli, marsiglia, sorriso, indica, 2018/19
21 July at 16:30
Balotelli continues to train alone, as his future is yet to be decided. On Instagram, he published a video of him and his personal trainer, getting ready for the upcoming season.
 
His agent, Mino Raiola, wants to bring him back to Italy after three years in France and knows that Fiorentina want the striker. The first contacts have already taken place, though the salary remains an obstacle. The parties are discussing the matter, hoping to reach an agreement.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@theuntraditionalcoach

Ett inlägg delat av Mario Balotelli (@mb459)

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.